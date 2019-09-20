Weekend According to Mike September 20th - 22nd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mary Scanlon for some serious shopping this Saturday afternoon 1 to 3 at Westbrook Outlets! We will be set-up in the common area near Shopper Services and we will have lots of goodies to giveaway including tickets to the 22nd Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner October 12th at the Bushnell. And you can shop great stores including William Sonoma, Roz & Ali, Bath and Body Works and more! ****

MUSIC:

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band play Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Friday at 8pm and Jesse McCartney plays Saturday at 8pm. These events are free. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

The B52's 40th Anniversary Tour lands at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $45-$75. On Saturday at 8pm, it's Adam Ant: Friend or Foe in the Fox Theater. Tickets $40-$55. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Rick Springfield: Stripped Down plays Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday 8pm. Tickets $85 & $90. 203-438-5795 or www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

THEATER:

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Quixote Nuevo" runs through October 13th at Hartford Stage. Tickets $20-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Ready for some "Nunsense" at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford?! See it before it's done October 13th. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

The Connecticut Forum's season premiere starts with a not-so-late night of entertainment and laughter with Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian Seth Meyers Friday at 8pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $15-$100. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"Sylvia" runs through September 28th at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $35. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

"Asking for a Friend" is Saturday 7pm at Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. Tickets $15. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

Jeremy Piven brings laughs to Hartford Funny Bone Comedy Club in Manchester Sunday 7pm. Tickets $30-$60. www.hartford.funnybone.com or 860-432-8600

FAIRS:

It's Fair Season! Here are this weekends!

Check out the beautiful Bristol Mum Festival Friday through Sunday. This year's event will feature a carnival, dozens of vendors from area businesses, crafters, local producers, restaurants, food trucks, community organizations, non profits, and museums, in addition to games, children’s programming, touch-a-truck, beer and wine tent, all-day live music and entertainment, a car and bike show and so much more! Fireworks Friday night and the Mum Parade on Sunday at noon! "The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum" will have a float in the parade, themed to "The Munsters" with Herman, Lily, Grandpa, Marilyn, Eddie, "Woof-woof" and their huge dinosaur pet - "Spot" trained by Bill Diamond! FYI The Movie Museum re-opens in Bristol CT. on Friday Oct. 4th, at The Bristol Historical Society! - Website - www.preservehollywood.org. PLUS Stop by and say Hi to Lite 100.5 WRCH Friday night 5:30 to 7:30 in the middle of the MUMS!

The Northwest Park Country Fair is Saturday 10am in Windsor. Games, food, hay rides, pony rides, build-a-scarecrow, pie eating contest, 3 legged races and more! Admission is $5 for Adults. $4 for kids. www.northwestpark.org

The 27th Annual Klingberg Vinatage Motorcar Series Show is Saturday 9am at Klingberg Family Center in New Britain. See cars from 1900 to present! Adults $10. Seniors $8. Children 12 and under are free. 860-224-9113 or www.klingbergmotorcarseries.org

The Harvest Moon Festival is Friday at 11am in Naugatuck on the town green. Shop up to 100 local artisans! www.troop102ct.com

Plus Beer/Brew Fests including Ok2berfest at Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford Saturday and Sunday noon to 6:30pm. Advance is $25... $30 at the door if available. Admission includes a Stein and one beer. Designated Drivers $15. Must be 21+! www.tworoadsbrewing.com

EVENTS:

It's the music of the 80s aboard Lady Katharine Cruises tonight 7-11pm from Harbor Park in Middletown. Set sail on a dinner cruise with 4 hours of sailing on the CT River, dance and an 80's Lip Sync Battle for great prizes. WRCH's Mike Stacy is your musical host! Tickets at 1-866-86-River or www.LadyKateCruises.com

Bring your sophisticated palate to the Harvest Wine Fest Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm at Stonington Vineyards. The event also features food trucks, local artisans, live music and wine tastings! Picnics are welcome but no outside alcohol. $30 at the door. 860-535-1222 or www.stoningtonvineyards.com

The 33rd Annual Simsbury Fly-In, Car Show and Food Truck Festival Sunday 8am to 5pm at Simsbury Airport. This is the largest event of its kind in the northeastern USA. It's like a special kind of country fair. They feature 750 display airplanes and cars that you can see up close and chat with their owners. Enjoy food trucks, free seminars, live music, aerial demonstrations, judging and trophies for cars and airplanes, helicopter and AT-6 World War 2 training plane rides, gyrocopter, Powered Parachute and formation flight demos, radio control model aerobatics, banner tow pickup demonstration, new aircraft and car dealers and much more. www.simsburyflyin.com.

It's Corn Maze Season! Check out one near you including the Farm in Woodbury - www.cornmaze.com; Brown's Harvest in Windsor - www.brownsharvest.com; Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill - www.fairweathergrowers.com; Scott's Yankee Farmer in East Lyme - www.scottsyankeefarmer.net; Bishop's Orchard in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com