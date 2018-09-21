Weekend According to Mike September 21st - 23rd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Bel Biv Devoe and Bobby Brown visit the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $68 - $158. 800-200-2881 or www.foxwoods.com

Farm Aid 2018 comes to Hartford with performances from Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more Saturday beginning at 12PM at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets are SOLD OUT. www.livenation.com

Friday Night it's B.B King's Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson and Sunday enjoy NRBQ at the Big E. www.TheBigE.com

LeAnn Rimes sings at Infinity Hall in Hartford Sunday 8pm. Tickets $89 - $134. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) plays a free show at the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday at 8pm. www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

Jim Breuer brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $33.50 - $63.50. 800-200-2881 or www.foxwoods.com

It's a Disney Junior Dance Party at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Sunday at 12:30p and 4pm. Tickets $29 - $144. www.Oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

"Social Security" runs through Saturday at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets are $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Make Believe" runs through September 30th at Hartford Stage. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" runs through October 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets Adults $40-$50, Students and Seniors are $35-$45. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

EVENTS:

This week's Fairs include The Big E at The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA running now through September 30th. Food, Music, Livestock, Midway, Avenue of States, Mardis Gras Parade and more! www.TheBigE.com; The 20th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire running Saturdays and Sundays through October 14th at the Lebanon County Fair Grounds. Enjoy ale, jousting, minstrels archers, magic and more. Tickets $15 for ages 15 & older, $10 ages 7-14, 6 and under are FREE. www.ctfaire.com or 860-478-5954; The Bristol Mum Festival Friday 5-10pm including Fireworks at 9:15pm, Saturday 12-10pm and Sunday 12-7pm with the Mum Parade at 1:30pm. Food Trucks, Live Music, Amusement Rides, and MUMS! www.bristolmumfestival.com; The 26th Annual Southbury Apple Harvest Festival is Saturday 9am to 3pm at the South Britain Congregational Church, 693 South Britain Road, Southbury and features apple pies, baked goods, lunch, white elephant room, country store, vendors, children's activities and entertainment. Free parking and admission. www.south-britainchurch.org or 203-264-5890;

The Great Inflatable Race is Saturday 9am at Riverside Park, 20 Leibert Road, Hartford. VIP $90, Regular $75. Only 8:30am time slot open. All others Sold Out. The Great Inflatable Race is a fun run with inflatable obstacles spread throughout the running course. Proceeds benefit the Children's Museum of West Hartford. Get fit, support a good cause and create epic memories that will last you a lifetime! www.thegreatinflatablerace.com/hartford

Simsbury hosts the Fly-In, Food Truck Fest & Car Show at the Simsbury Airport, 94 Wolcott Road, Simsbury Sunday 8am to 5pm.

An Evening With Spirit with Psychic/Medium Kim Gedney takes place Saturday 6-10pm at the Gallery, 141 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury. Tickets are $35 per person and include food, raffles, music and readings. Proceeds benefit Cat Tales Rescue in Middletown. 860-538-2079

The Liver Life Walk takes place Sunday at Hubbard Park in Meriden with registration at 8am and the walk at 9. www.liverlifewalk.org/hartford

Corn Mazes are in business for the Fall at Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com; Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - www.lymanorchards.com; The Farmer's Cow at Fort Hills Farm in Thompson - www.thefarmerscow.com/corn-maze; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill.

Fright Fest begins this weekend and runs through October 28th weekends and specific dates at Six Flags New England. During the day, enjoy family friendly entertainment during the day including trick-or-treating but at 6pm, BEWARE... the Zombies don't hold back! Over 20 unique Haunts await you! www.sixflags.com

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. This Sunday is a Princess Tea Sunday! Reserve your place now! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends continue October 21 and November 11.