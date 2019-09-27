Weekend According to Mike September 27th - 29th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 at the Grand Opening of the brand new Express Kitchens on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington right across the street from their former location. Express Kitchens is bigger and better offering beautiful displays of kitchen cabinets and counter tops – everything you need to renovate your kitchen! You can enter to win tickets the 22nd Nite of Lite Laughter starring Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner Saturday, October 12th at the Bushnell or $100 in free groceries and reusable grocery bags!****

MUSIC:

Bastille plays Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets $24.50-$44.50 The Chainsmokers play Saturday 7pm. Tickets $49-$89. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Brian Wilson and the Zombies play The Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday 8pm. Tickets $90 - $261. 203-346-2000 or www.palacetheaterct.org

Kristin Chenoweth is the star of The Fall Gala at Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 5:30pm. Tickets $195-$250. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

THEATER:

"The Harold Lloyd Project: His Life, Film and Legacy" is a two day event at the Lincoln Theater on the campus of the University of Hartford Friday and Saturday. Join them for a forum discussion of the silent film stars comedic influence Friday 12:30-1:30pm. On Saturday watch "The Marathon" and "Safety Last" introduced by his granddaughter Suzanne at 7:30pm. Both days events are free. www.hartford.edu

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Quixote Nuevo" runs through October 13th at Hartford Stage. Tickets $20-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Ready for some "Nunsense" at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford?! See it before it's done October 13th. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

"Sylvia" runs through Sunday at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $35. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

FAIRS:

It's Fair Season! Here are this weekends!

The Durham Fair is one of the state's biggest open Friday 9am to 10pm, Saturday 9am to 11pm and Sunday 9am to 7pm. Admission is $15 Adults and $10 for Seniors. www.durhamfair.com

Experience the 28th Annual Oktoberfest at Quassy Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. German food and beer for purchase and free pumpkin painting! 1-800-For-Park or www.quassy.com

The Hartford Saengerbund presents an Oktoberfest party from noon to 8pm Sunday. It will feature imported German beer as well as German food including bratwurst, schnitzel and salads. Live entertainment will be provided by John Banker as well as the Happy Five Oompah Band. Admission is $4 and seating will be available inside the clubhouse and outside under tents. The Hartford Saengerbund is located at 719 North Mountain Road in Newington. 860-953-8967 or www.hartfordsaengerbund.org

Plus Oktoberfest in the Bushnell Park Beer Garden featuring Hog River Brewing, Hanging Hills Brewing Company and food from Harry's Pizza. Facebook.com/bushnellbeergarden.

EVENTS:

Don't miss Prize and Cash Bingo at Shriner's just off the Berlin Turnpike in Newington behind Panera and La-Z Boy Furniture. This FUN-draiser is family friendly and includes select players jumping in the Cash Cube to grab $$! Winner's for most games will receive silver tokens which will be used to purchase prizes at the end of the evening! Watches, Six Flags New England Admission, Groceries, Concert Tickets and gift cards PLUS Mystery Boxes! Admission is $20 for Adults and $5 for Children under 12. Doors open at 5:15pm. Play 6-9pm. Frankie's Hot Dogs, Popcorn and Cookies available on site for purchase. Water and Coffee are provided. WRCH's Mike Stacy is your Bingo Caller. This event benefits Christmas Wish CT. www.christmaswishct.org

Southern New England’s largest Halloween attraction, the Haunted Graveyard, returns to terrify guests at Lake Compounce beginning Friday and running weekends till Halloween. www.lakecompounce.com or www.hauntedgraveyard.com

Fright Fest returns with Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. Fright Fest is presented by Snickers and returns to Six Flags New England weekends through Halloween. www.sixflags.com/newengland

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 27th at the Mark Twain House in Hartford. Hear about it's haunted history beginning at 6pm each day. Tours on the hour. Adults $25. Children 10-16 are $17. (not recommended for younger family members) 860-247-0998 or www.marktwainhouse.org

It's Corn Maze Season! Check out one near you including the Farm in Woodbury - www.cornmaze.com; Brown's Harvest in Windsor - www.brownsharvest.com; Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill - www.fairweathergrowers.com; Scott's Yankee Farmer in East Lyme - www.scottsyankeefarmer.net; Bishop's Orchard in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com