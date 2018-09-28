Weekend According to Mike September 28th - 30th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Zac Brown Band: Down the Rabbit Hole Live! is Sunday 7pm at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets start at $32. www.livenation.com

Summer isn't over yet. The Beach Boys perform Sunday at the Big E. www.TheBigE.com

Melissa Ethridge takes the stage at the Durham Fair Friday evening and Scott McCreery Saturday. More on the Durham Fair below.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is Friday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $59 - $109. Then Sunday it's Janet Jackson at 8pm. Tickets $59-$99. Eddie Money will also take the stage at Mohegan Sun's Wolf Den Friday 8pm and John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band star Saturday 8pm. These shows are Free. www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless bring laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $48. 800-200-2881 or www.foxwoods.com

Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour visits the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday at 7pm. Tickets $65-$206. www.Oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

"Make Believe" runs through Sunday at Hartford Stage. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" runs through October 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets Adults $40-$50, Students and Seniors are $35-$45. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is in the Mortensen Hall. "The Naked Magicians" are in the Belding Theater! See them at the Bushnell in Hartford this weekend. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Don't miss "Little Shop of Horrors presented by the Village Players" at Joanna’s Banquet Facilities, 145 Main Street, Somersville, Fridays & Saturdays through October 13th.

Doors open at 6pm - cocktail hour, 7pm - buffet is open, 8pm - show. All tickets $40 (includes delicious dinner & amazing show) 860-265-3342.

EVENTS:

This week's Fairs include The Big E at The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA running now through September 30th. Food, Music, Livestock, Midway, Avenue of States, Mardis Gras Parade and more! www.TheBigE.com; The 20th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire running Saturdays and Sundays through October 14th at the Lebanon County Fair Grounds. Enjoy ale, jousting, minstrels archers, magic and more. Tickets $15 for ages 15 & older, $10 ages 7-14, 6 and under are FREE. www.ctfaire.com or 860-478-5954; The Southington Apple Harvest Festival is this weekend and next. Live music, kids activities, carnival rides, a parade, fireworks and world famous Apple Fritters! www.southingtonahf.org; The Durham Fair is Connecticut's Largest fair with craft beer and cider, monster trucks, rides, food and live entertainment. www.durhamfair.com; Celebrate Nature and Native American Heritage at Hammonassett Festival Saturday and Sunday with Native American Flute, dancers, crafts, story telling, vendors and more! Admission is $5 for ages 12 and up. Parking is free. www.hammonassette.org

The 5th Annual Bark & Brew to benefit Dog Star Rescue is Saturday 6-10pm at The Hooker Brewery, 16 Tobey Road, Bloomfield. Award winning Dog Star Barbeque,

Raffles and Silent Auction, Endless Beer Sampling, Canine Cuddling Booth, Live Music from the band Crossroads. www.dogstarrescue.org

Corn Mazes are in business for the Fall at Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Brown Harvest in Windsor - www.brownharvest.com; Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry - www.ctlandmarks.org/hale-events; Elm Knoll in Enfield - www.elmknollfarms.com; Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com; Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - www.lymanorchards.com; The Farmer's Cow at Fort Hills Farm in Thompson - www.thefarmerscow.com/corn-maze; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill.

Fright Fest runs weekends and select dates through October 28th at Six Flags New England. During the day, enjoy family friendly entertainment during the day including trick-or-treating but at 6pm, BEWARE... the Zombies don't hold back! Over 20 unique Haunts await you! www.sixflags.com

Haunted Graveyard is open weekends at Lake Compounce throught October 28th. www.lakecompounce.com

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Make reservations now for one of the remaining Princess Tea Sundays! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea dates are October 21 and November 11.