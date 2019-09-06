Weekend According to Mike September 6th - 8th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

Chuck Negron plays Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Saturday at 8pm. This event is free. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Stone Temple Pilots performs in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Sunday 8pm. Tickets $29.50-$49.50. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

The Hartbeat Music Festival is Friday through Sunday at Mortensen's Riverfront Plaza in Hartford 10am to 10pm daily with more than 2 dozen bands. This event is free. www.hartbeatmusicfestival.com

Check out Guitar Under the Stars with Latin guitarist Daniel Salazar Saturday 7:30-11pm in Bushnell Park. This free event kicks-off at 5pm!

THEATER:

Leslie Jones brings laughs to the Bushnell Sunday 7pm. Tickets $39-$60. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa's Adventure comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Sunday 3pm. Tickets $29-$76. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

It's a parody of one of the most sought after tickets on Broadway- don't miss "Spamilton: An American Parody" presented by the Bushnell and playing at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $40-$55. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.org

"Sylvia" runs through September 28th at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $35. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In shows Captain Marvel Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie begins at sunset. $12 per car for Southington residents, $18 non-residents. Walk-Ins are $2. Food Vendors on site. 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. www.southingtondrive-in.org

FAIRS:

It's Fair Season! Here are this weekends!

The North Haven Fair runs from Friday, Saturday and Sunday and features agricultural exhibits, racing pigs, pay one price amusement ride wristbands all weekend and much more... spotlight stage performance and Meadow Brothers on Friday, Battle of the bands on Saturday and Northeast wrestling on Sunday. Parking is free and admission is $12.00; children under 12 are free.

The Hebron Harvest Festival is Friday, Saturday and Sunday... among the offerings are a petting zoo, racing pigs beer & wine gardens and more! www.hebronharvestfair.org

The Bethlehem Fair runs Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 8am to 9pm and Sunday 8am to 5:30pm. Admission is $9. Seniors are $7 on Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under are free. www.bethlehemfair.com

The Wapping Fair is 5-11pm Friday, 10am-11pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday in South Windsor. Adults $8. Seniors and Military $4. Children under 4'9" are free. This fair includes dachschund hot dog races and costume contests, raptor and reptile exhibits and martial arts demonstrations. www.wappingfair.org

The 21st Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire celebrates the 16th century at Lebanon Fair Grounds weekends through October 14th. Adults $15. $10 Youth 7-15. Children 6 and under are free. www.ctfaire.com

Shucks... it's the Norwalk Oyster Festival Friday 6-11pm, Saturday 11am-11pm and Sunday 11am-8pm at Veteran's Memorial Parkon Seaview Avenue. Admission varies. www.seaport.org

Plus Beer/Brew Fests including The Brewfest at the Beach in New London (www.newlondonrotary.org); Noah Webster Real Ale Harvest Fest in West Hartford (www.noahwebsterhouse.org) and The Brass City Brew & 'Cue in Waterbury (www.brasscitybrewfest.com)

EVENTS:

Explore the Barnes Museum and meet the family during the debut of Living Museum Tours! Featuring the Museum's Diary Exhibit, you'll hear household stories and happenings straight from the family. You never know who will greet you around each corner! No reservations required. Last tour begins at 4 pm. The Barnes Museum 85 N Main St, Southington (860) 628-5426

Participate in the Choose Kindness 3k Walk in West Hartford Center Saturday with registration at 7:30am and the walk beginning at 8. Proceeds benefit the Connecticut Children's Hospital Craniofacial Disorders. Enjoy wonderful food, music, and games for kids! FREE parking is available at the Town Hall parking lot. $20.00 entry fee.

It's the Fall Tag Sale at St. Lucian's Residence Saturday, 532 Burritt Street in New Britain. Clothing, Toys, Furniture, Jewelry, Kitchenware, Collectibles, and much more! Homemade Babka, Soup, Bread, Pierogi, and Golabki. Polish Kitchen 8am to 2pm. Exit 36 off I-84 (Slater Road exit). At the end of exit, turn Right, and first stop sign turn Left, at second light turn Left, just past the next light is St. Lucian's Residence.

Watch Hartford Athletic battle Loudon United Saturday 4pm at Dillon Stadium! Tickets $16-$125. 860-216-0816 or www.hartfordathletic.com

CJK Foundation, a central Connecticut based nonprofit focusing on depression and mental illness, announces You Are My Sunshine to be held at 413 Barnes Rd (in Wallingford across from Geremia Farm Stand) September 7th from 9am-5pm People may come cut their own or take bushels of pre-cut sunflowers for a donation to the foundation. www.connieklanicafoundation.org or 203-376-3984

A Train Show for the benefit of the 100th Anniversary Fund of the Army & Navy Club will be held on Sunday at the Army & Navy Club, 1090 Main St., Manchester, CT from 9am to 2pm. Admission is $5.00 per person for the benefit of the Army & Navy Club, and children under 12 are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult. For vendor/table information or general information call 860-432-2124.

The Connecticut Sun finish up the regular season home schedule with the Chicago Sky Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Annunciation Parish Women’s Guild in Newington is having their annual Rummage sale at Holy Spirit Hall on Friday 9am to 1pm with their preview sale and Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

The Connecticut Classic Car Show takes place Sunday 10am to 3pm. The event is free to attend. Registration for cars of all years, makes and models is $10. Show Cars entrance 195 Governor's Highway off Route 5. Public entrance at Bidwell Street. Trophies, food, music and more! The event is presented by the South Windsor American Legion Post #133 ane the Connecticut Military Corvette Club with proceeds benefitting CT Veterans. www.swlegion133.org or www.vettclub.org

Friday night is the FINAL Salsa Social of the season on Pratt Street in Hartford from 5 to 8pm. Arthur Murray Dance Instructors on site... salsa, merengue and bachata music provided by DJs.

The 57th on the Green Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday and Sunday on Main & Hubbard Streets in Glastonbury 10am - 5pm. Free Admission. Free Parking. Live Music, poetry, crafts! www.glastonburyarts.org

The 57th Annual Willington Flea Market is Saturday beginning at 9am. Food Booths and over 40 vendors. Admission is $2. Children under 12 are free. Willington Town Green. 860-429-9911 or www.fedchurchwillington.org

Holmberg Orchards’ “Find the Wine” adult corn maze adventure returns to the Gales Ferry Farm. Visitors wander through the farm’s corn maze to find wine and hard-cider tasting stations. 21-plus; flashlights recommended. Event dates are Sept. 6 and Sept. 13 starting at 6 p.m. $30 at Eventbrite. holmbergorchards.com.