Weekend According to Mike September 7th - 9th

MUSIC:

Keith Urban spends the weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets $65-$105. You may also enjoy Ludacris Saturday 8pm in the Wolf Den. This show is FREE. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

David Byrne performs music from his new album American Utopia as well as his classics from the Talking Heads all with a 12 piece band Saturday 8pm at the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford. Tickets $45-$180. 203-265-1501 or www.oakdale.com

Alison Krauss performs Friday 8pm in Foxwoods Grand Theater. Tickets $40 - $65. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Enjoy Guitar Under the Stars featuring Classical, Spanish, Latin, and World Traditions is Saturday 7:30pm on the outdoor quad at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford. Admission is free. You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets! Doors open at 4pm.

THEATER:

"Oliver!" is on the main stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 13th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Social Security" runs through September 22nd at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets are $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Steven Wright brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $48. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENTS:

This week's Fairs include The 20th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire running Saturdays and Sundays through October 14th at the Lebanon County Fair Grounds. Enjoy ale, jousting, minstrels archers, magic and more. Tickets $15 for ages 15 & older, $10 ages 7-14, 6 and under are FREE. www.ctfaire.com or 860-478-5954; Hebron Harvest Festival features midway rides, live music, livestock, motor sports, axe throwing and more Friday through Sunday at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds. Admission is $13 at the gate. 866-666-3247 or hebronharvestfair.org; Pridefest celebrating LGBTQ pride in Hartford features a pride bar crawl Friday 7pm at Dish and continuing to City Steam, The Russell and the Russian Lady. Admission is $5. Saturday is a free family friendly day from noon to 6pm on Pratt Street with vendors, artists, performers and more! www.hartfordpride.com; Glastonbury's 56th On the Green Fine Art & Creafts Show and Sale is 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine on Hubbard & Main Streets. Free admission and parking. www.glastonburyarts.org; The Fairy & Elf Festival is Saturday beginning at 9am at Dudley Farm Museum, Guilford. Come dressed as your favorite elf or fairy, build fairy houses, see the displays, make wands, learn about butterflies plus family activities! This event is free. 203-457-0770 or www.dudleyfarm.com; The 4th Annual Noah Webster Real Ale Harvest Fest is Saturday at 2-5pm and 6-9pm at the Noah Webster House, South Main Street, West Hartford. Sample local brews, enjoy live music from Sparkplug and special guests too! Must be 21+. Tickets $60. 860-521-5362; The Wapping Fair takes over the South Windsor Fairgrounds with Horses, Pigs, Lemurs, Kangaroos, Camels, Magicians and Hot Dog Races (Dachshunds). Admission is $8, Seniors and Military/Veterans with ID are $4, Children under 4' 9" are Free. www.wappingfair.org; The Bethlehem Fair offers handbell choirs, clowns, woodchopping, amusement rides, food and live music. Adults $9, Seniors $7, Children under 12 are free. www.bethlehemfair.com

Enjoy a Fall Tag Sale at St. Lucian's Residence, 532 Burritt Street, New Britain Saturday beginning at 8:00am. Clothing, Toys, Furniture, Jewelry, Kitchenware, Collectibles and more!

Delectable treats from the Polishg Kitchen for sale including home-made Babka, Soup, Bread, Pierogi and Golabki. 860-223-2123

Stepping Up for Down Syndrome, the Connecticut Buddy Walk is Saturday 10am to 2pm at New Britain Stadium. www.ds-stride.org/connecticutbuddywalk

It's a football weekend with the CT Brawlers vs the Connecticut Gamblers at Clem Lemire Field, Newington Saturday 6pm. Admission is $8. Kids under 16 are free. Please bring non-perishable food to donate to the local food pantry. www.connecticutbrawlers.com

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Reserve your place now for the next Princess Tea day! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include September 23, October 21 and November 11.