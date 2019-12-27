Weekend According to Mike December 27th - 29th

December 27, 2019
Mike Stacy
Weekend According To Mike

MUSIC:

The Spinners perform in the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm. This is a FREE show!  888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

Cirque Celebration is Saturday and Sunday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena.  Tickets $25. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Keep the holidays going with the Hip Hop Nutcracker Friday at 7:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford.  Tickets $23-$82.  860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical plays through Sunday at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.  Tickets $38-$98.  www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

A Connecticut Christmas Carol wraps up Sunday at Goodspeed's Terris Theater in Chester. Tickets $25-$60.  www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

A Christmas Carol finishes up Saturday at Hartford Stage.  www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

EVENTS:

Watch great indoor Lacrosse action with the New England Black Wolves vs. the NY Riptide Friday 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena.  Tickets $15 - $58.  888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Wolfpack skate against the Providence Bruins Saturday 7pm at XL Center in Hartford.  The first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack pennant flag, presented by NBC CT. and stick around after the game and skate on the ice at the XL Center. Tickets $20-$45.  Less for kids.  www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England includes lights and holiday merriment now through January 1st.  Tickets start at $47.99.  www.sigflags.com/newengland 

Drive through the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden daily from 5:30 to 6:30pm ending January 1st.  This event is free. 

Holiday Light Fantasia illuminates Goodwin Park in Hartford  now through January 1st Sunday through Thursdays 5-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 5-10pm.  Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp.  www.holidaylightfantasia.org 

