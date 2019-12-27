Weekend According to Mike December 27th - 29th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

The Spinners perform in the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm. This is a FREE show! 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

Cirque Celebration is Saturday and Sunday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $25. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Keep the holidays going with the Hip Hop Nutcracker Friday at 7:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $23-$82. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical plays through Sunday at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets $38-$98. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

A Connecticut Christmas Carol wraps up Sunday at Goodspeed's Terris Theater in Chester. Tickets $25-$60. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

A Christmas Carol finishes up Saturday at Hartford Stage. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

EVENTS:

Watch great indoor Lacrosse action with the New England Black Wolves vs. the NY Riptide Friday 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15 - $58. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Wolfpack skate against the Providence Bruins Saturday 7pm at XL Center in Hartford. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack pennant flag, presented by NBC CT. and stick around after the game and skate on the ice at the XL Center. Tickets $20-$45. Less for kids. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England includes lights and holiday merriment now through January 1st. Tickets start at $47.99. www.sigflags.com/newengland

Drive through the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden daily from 5:30 to 6:30pm ending January 1st. This event is free.

Holiday Light Fantasia illuminates Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st Sunday through Thursdays 5-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 5-10pm. Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org