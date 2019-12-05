Weekend According to Mike December 6th - 8th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

*******Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Joan Dylan and Mike Stacy for Mistletoe-N-Cocoa at Rooftop120, 120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury Saturday 2 to 6pm for Holiday fun and a Florida Flyaway Raffle! Tickets are $25 and could win you airfare, hotel, park passes and tickets to Blue Man Group valued at $2,500. Take a break from shopping (or the family LOL) and dance, drink and be Merry! Tickets will be sold at the door******

MUSIC:

Marie Osmond A Symphonic Christmas is Friday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $19-$39. A Pentatonix Christmas Tour shines twice Saturday and Sunday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $45-$65. Blood, Sweat & Tears perform in the Wolf Den Friday 8pm. Then it's Merry Christmas Darling: A Carpenters Christmas Saturday 8pm. These are FREE shows! 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Alanis Morissette plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $55-$75. Idina Menzel brings the holiday spirit to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Sunday 7pm. Tickets $35-$65. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series presents Chopin and Franck Friday, Saturday at 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $35-$58. 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

Cirque Dreams Holidaze offers multiple viewings at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Friday 7:30pm, Saturday at 2 & 7pm and Sunday 2pm. Tickets $24 - $99. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

"Shakespeare in Love" brings the film story to life on stage with the help of the CT Repertory Theater and UConn students at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday. Tickets $10-$40. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

"A Good Old-Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas" celebrates the season at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 21st. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Les Miserables" spends the weekend on stage at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Tickets $46-$129. www.palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

"The Santaland Diaries" offers David Sedaris' observations on the absurd commercial side of Christmas at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through December 21. Tickets $25. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

EVENTS:

Shop for your fur-baby at the Pet Holiday Market presented by the Pet Spa is Sunday noon to 55pm at Bristol DAV Hall, 191 Riverside Ave, Bristol. Photos with Santa, food, vendors, auction prizes and pet rescues! Free admission (including well behaved pets!) For more info PetHolidayMarketCT@yahoo.com or search Pet Holiday Market CT on Facebook.

The 5th Annual Beat the Snow Antique Insulator, Bottle & Collectibles Show is Sunday 8am to 2pm at American Legion Hall, 566 Enfield St. Route 5, Enfield, CT. Insulators, Bottles, Jars, Lightning Rod Equipment, Stoneware, Telephone and Telegraph, Advertisements and Paper. The event will boast more than 35 tables! Admission is free!

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce brings millions of lights and Connecticut's tallest Christmas Tree Fridays 5-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 4-9pm through December 22nd. Admission is $16.99 for Adults, $12.99 for children. www.lakecompounce.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England includes lights and holiday merriment now through January 1st. Tickets start at $47.99. $www.sigflags.com/newengland

Drive through the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden daily from 5:30 to 6:30pm ending January 1st. This event is free.

Holiday Light Fantasia illuminates Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st Sunday through Thursdays 5-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 5-10pm. Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org