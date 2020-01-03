Weekend According to Mike January 3rd - 5th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

A Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert starring the Strauss Symphony of America takes place Saturday 2:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. The concert includes European singers, Ballroom Dancers, Ballet and Full Orchestra. Tickets start at $39. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

The South Windsor Community Band will present their Winter Concert at Timothy Edwards Middle School Auditorium, 100 Arnold Way in South Windsor on Friday at 7 pm. The program will feature Artie Shaw’s “Concerto for Clarinet” with Walter “Zev” Mamlok as soloist. Also on the program are selections by Prokofiev, Wagner and others. The band is comprised some 70 musicians from the local area. This performance is open to the general public and there is no admission charge. For more information contact larry.girard@rwylites.com

THEATER:

DL Hughley brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $37-$90. 800-200-2882 or www.foxwoods.com

EVENTS:

Engaged? Don't miss the 35th Annual CT Wedding and Bridal Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center 11am to 5pm both days. Admission is $12. Caterers, DJs and Bands, Florists, Facilities, Honeymoon Destinations and more! www.jenksproductions.com

The Hartford Wolfpack skate against the Utica Comets Saturday 7pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets $20-$45. Less for kids. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

A Train Show sponsored by the Southern Chapter of the New England Train Collectors Assn., in conjunction with the Army Navy Club, will be held on Sunday at the Army Navy Club, 1090 Main St., Manchester from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show is open to the public. There will be trains for sale, train layouts and special activities for children. Admission is $5.00 per person and children under 12 are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult. For info call 860-432-2124.

The Winterfest Hartford rink is open for free ice skating and free skate rentals through January 20. Regular rink hours are 11am-8pm. For a list of all Winterfest Hartford events and to find out when Santa is at the carousel, check out the calendar of events at www.winterfesthartford.com

Are you ready for a SINGLES HAPPY HOUR at North House, 1 Nod Road, Avon tonight at 5 pm. Join us after work for a super time! It’s a nice way to end the week, mingle, and make new friends. Reduced prices for drinks and appetizers until 6 pm. There is no charge. For info, call Gail at 860-463-6906. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections.

Winter enthusiasts will enjoy Skiing at Mount Southington, Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall, Ski Sundown in New Hartford or Powder Ridge Mountain Park and resort in Middlefield. Snow Tubing at Winding Trails in Farmington, Mohawk and Powder Ridge. And in addition to outdoor skating at Winterfest at Bushnell Park, skate at MGM Springfield!