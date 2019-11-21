Weekend According to Mike November 22nd - 24th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Chuck Taylor Saturday from 11am to 1pm at Cape Cod Fence, Route 44 in Canton! Chuck will be giving away a $5,000 Red Dutch Barn Shed and Thanksgiving Feasts from Miller Foods of Avon. If you didn't qualify on-line, you may still be selected on site as our FINAL qualifier at noon. You'll have a 1 in 13 chance to win the Shed from Cape Cod Fence!

MUSIC:

Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone plays in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday 8pm followed by Gary Puckett & the Union Gap Sunday at 7pm. These are FREE shows! 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings holiday joy to XL Center in Hartford Sunday at 3 & 7:30pm. Tickets $45.50-$75.50. www.xlcenter.com or 877-522-8499.

THEATER:

Billy Elliott" plays through Sunday at Goodspeed Operahouse. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"American Son" concludes this weekend at Theaterworks, Hartford. Tickets $x. 860- or www.theaterworksct.org

Jay Leno brings laughs to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $42-$85. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

"Shakespeare in Love" brings the film story to life on stage with the help of the CT Repertory Theater and UConn students at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts through December 8th. Tickets $10-$40. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

"A Good Old-Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas" celebrates the season at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 21st. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

EVENTS:

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce brings millions of lights and Connecticut's tallest Christmas Tree Fridays 5-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 4-9pm through December 22nd. Admission is $16.99 for Adults, $12.99 for children. www.lakecompounce.com

The Cheshire Band Association presents a Train Show in 3 rooms Sunday 10am to 3pm at Cheshire High School, Route 10, Cheshire. Adults $7. Children under 10 are free.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England includes lights and holiday merriment now through January 1st. Tickets start at $47.99. $www.sigflags.com/newengland

The Waterbury Garden Club will be presenting their Annual Holiday Tea & Floral Demonstration of Festive Holiday Arrangements themed at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church located at 937 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Saturday with doors open at 12:30 and Floral demonstration begins at 1pm. The theme this year is “Holiday Decorations from Nature's Bounty.” All designs will be raffled off at the end of the demonstration. The Holiday Tea also features Festive Plants, Wreaths and Garden Accessories for purchase, Holiday Baked goods for sale and a spectacular Holiday Raffle with themed baskets to check off everyone on your gift list. Every ticket holder is entered into a door prize raffle. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20. For more information, call Chris Nolan at 203-754-8464 or Geri Thomas 475-235-9498

The 4th Annual Red Hat Event is Saturday 10am-2pm at The Waverly Inn in Cheshire. Enjoy holiday festivities and family fun, including: professional pictures with Santa, poinsettia & wreath sale, free kids’ crafts, face painting, DJ, raffle & silent auction. All proceeds will benefit Hope After Loss, Inc., a non-profit provider of support services to women and men who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or infant. www.hopeafterloss.org

The 28th Annual Franciscan Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday from 9:30am-2:30pm. This is to benefit the Franciscan Life Center and Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care in Meriden. The fair features a Living Nativity, Santa Claus, Franciscan pottery, homemade jams, jellies, pickles, breads, rolls, cookies, crafts, “Almost New” items, candles, children's activities, fresh cut Christmas trees and wreaths, raffles and refreshments. This event is free. www.flcenter.org

Drive through the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden daily from 5:30 to 6:30pm (beginning Tuesday, November 26th and ending January 1st) This event is free.

Holiday Light Fantasia illuminates Goodwin Park in Hartford beginning November 28th and ending January 1st Sunday through Thursdays 5-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 5-10pm. Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org