Weekend According to Mike November 29th - December 1st

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

*******Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy and help us Fill-A-Bus for Christmas Wish CT at Express Kitchens, 3311 Berlin Turnpike, Newington Saturday 2-6pm. Don't miss the Jar of Wishes Raffle! Tickets are $25 and could win you over $1200 in gift cards and event tickets in the 6pm drawing! We ask that you drop off a new unwrapped toy and join us for complimentary food from California Pizza Kitchen, wines from CT Beverage Mart and Tito's Handmade Vodka! You can also buy a ticket for Mistletoe-N-Cocoa for $25 and have the chance to win a Florida Flyaway for two with air, hotel and park passes! The Mistletoe drawing will be December 7th 6pm. All details at www.ChristmasWishCT.org******

MUSIC:

Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever plays in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday 8pm. This is a FREE show! 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Celtic Woman: Best of Christmas brings seasonal joy to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $40-$60. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

THEATER:

A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE on stage is Saturday and Sunday shows at 1 & 5pm at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets start at $45. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

The Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker is Saturday 3pm at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets $35-$85. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

"Shakespeare in Love" brings the film story to life on stage with the help of the CT Repertory Theater and UConn students at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts through December 8th. Tickets $10-$40. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

"A Good Old-Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas" celebrates the season at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through December 21st. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

EVENTS:

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce brings millions of lights and Connecticut's tallest Christmas Tree Fridays 5-9pm, Saturdays and Sundays 4-9pm through December 22nd. Admission is $16.99 for Adults, $12.99 for children. www.lakecompounce.com

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England includes lights and holiday merriment now through January 1st. Tickets start at $47.99. $www.sigflags.com/newengland

Drive through the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden daily from 5:30 to 6:30pm ending January 1st. This event is free.

Holiday Light Fantasia illuminates Goodwin Park in Hartford now through January 1st Sunday through Thursdays 5-9pm and Friday and Saturdays 5-10pm. Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kid's Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org