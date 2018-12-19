A Connecticut Christmas Carol 2018: Matt Gibson

A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL 2018 (with some new surprises!!) Now through December 30th at The Terris Theater in Chester

Some of the most beloved storytellers in Connecticut history come alive for a yuletide gathering you won’t forget. Famed actor and local legend William Gillette leaves his castle on the Connecticut River to adapt Dickens’ holiday classic. Local heroes Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum and more make spirited appearances opposite Gillette’s Scrooge in a highly theatrical twist on a family favorite. Custom-made for Goodspeed with all-original music, here’s a tuneful, heartfelt confection spiced with even more Nutmeg State flavor to sweeten your season!



Allan, Mike and Mary caught up with Rhode Island native Matt Gibson who plays Bob Cratchit in A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL 2018.

Check out the podcast below!

