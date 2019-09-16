Local Scoop: Fright Fest Returns To Six Flags New England

The latest Local Scoop was an exciting one for Mike Stacy, because it's all about his favorite time of year... Halloween!

Jen from Six Flags New England paid a visit to the Lite studios to talk all about the Thrills by Day, Fright by Night Fright Fest 2019! The Witching Hour starts at 6pm each night beginning September 21st, and several of those days will include the Fright Wheel event, where guests can spin to do one of several frightful things to do. Allan and Mike took their chances spinning the wheel... how did they do?

One opening weekend of Fright Fest 2019 (September 21st and 22nd), you can get a free ticket if you bring a box of diapers, to benefit Square One and local preschools! And you can visit the Fright Fest website for details on all the events and attractions happening this Halloween season!

The Local Scoop is presented by Thomaston Savings Bank.