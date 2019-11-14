Our Companions November Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions has the furry friends you want to snuggle with with temps dropping in Southern New England! Let's meet them!

Bonkers!

Fun, playful, polydactyl and adorable, Bonkers has it all! This 2 year old male is a ball of energy and waiting for his forever home. He’s a confident young man and he is looking for a home with someone that will give him lots of playtime. He also needs someone that can speak cat to notice when he’s had enough or too much stimulation so he doesn’t get to excited and give a love nip! If you’re an experienced cat owner looking for a super fun companion, he may be just your guy! Bonkers would prefer to be your one and only cat or could possibly be in a home with the right dog. For more information, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

Tucker!

Our Companions

If you are looking for a guy who will be your snuggle buddy, Tucker is IT! He loves nothing more than to be the center of your universe! Should it be his turn in one of the exercise yards he forgets all about snuggling and is all about the balls! He is learning that he can trade for a second ball and give up the one that he has! Such a smart guy!! Then he gets to go on walks and enjoy the woods! If Tucker could answer the question of where he would like to live I suspect it would go something like this-"I want to be the only dog in the house and I certainly do not want to share my space with a cat!! I like kids but I can also get a bit excited so I need my person to remind me to keep my feet on the floor!! I'll share a couch but I want my own crate! A fenced in yard is my happy place!" Some stats on this guy-he is 74 lbs., and is 6 years old, is crate trained. Call us at at 860-242-9999 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org to get more information on Tucker!!