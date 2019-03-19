Try It Tuesday: Big Y's Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts Recipe

You've heard of one pan recipes... this is one sheet pan!

March is National Nutrition Month! Big Y Cares about supporting healthy food choices – and Living Well Eating Smart registered dieticians Andrea Luttrell and Carrie Taylor want to show you how easy it is to make them! Andrea and Carrie visited Try it Tuesday with Mike Stacy on WRCH to share this healthy and delicious recipe-- Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts.

Watch the video as the Morning Show makes the dish, and read along with the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below!

INGREDIENTS

2 Smart Chicken Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon minced fresh sage

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped into 3/4-inch cubes

1 pound Brussels sprouts, cored, trimmed and halved

2 Fuji apples, peeled and sliced

2 shallots, peeled and sliced

-- Salt & pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a gallon resealable plastic bag, add 2 tablespoons olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, herbs, chicken, salt and pepper. Seal bag and massage mixture over chicken to evenly distribute marinade. Set aside.

3. On a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, combine sweet potatoes, sprouts, apples and shallot. Drizzle with remaining olive oil and toss to coat. Spread veggies in an even layer, season with salt and pepper, and top with chicken.

4. Roast for 30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit as verified with an instant-read thermometer. Broil during last few minutes of cooking, if desired, and enjoy.