Try It Tuesday: Big Y's Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Noodles Recipe

March is National Nutrition Month! Big Y Cares about supporting healthy food choices – and Living Well Eating Smart registered dieticians Andrea Luttrell and Carrie Taylor want to show you how easy it is to make them! Andrea and Carrie visited Try it Tuesday with Mike Stacy on WRCH to share this healthy and delicious recipe-- Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Noodles.

Watch the video as the Morning Show makes the dish, and read along with the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below!

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons Big Y extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 (16-ounce) package zucchini noodles (about 2 medium zucchini, spiralized)

1 large tomato, chopped

3/4 cup basil, torn into pieces

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons cold water

-- Salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook 2 minutes while stirring.

2. Add zucchini noodles and cook, while tossing with tongs, about 5 to 7 minutes. (Note: Do not overcook; zucchini noodles should be softened but not mushy.)

3. Stir in tomatoes, basil and parmesan cheese. Cook for 1 minute.

4. Use tongs to transfer noodles, tomatoes and basil to a serving dish. Leave liquid in the skillet and bring to a simmer.

5. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and cold water then whisk into simmering liquid. Cook while whisking, until the liquid thickens to a sauce, about 1 minute. Taste sauce and season with salt if desired.

6. Pour sauce over zucchini, tomatoes and basil. Top with additional parmesan cheese and serve immediately.