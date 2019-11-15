This Weekend's New Movies

Charlie’s Angels, Rated PG-13: When a systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels put their lives on the line to protect the world. Starring: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks



Video of CHARLIE&#039;S ANGELS - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

Ford v Ferrari, Rated PG-13: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Starring: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Roberta Sparta, Caitriona Balfe

Video of FORD v FERRARI | Official Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX

The Good Liar, Rated R: Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Patrick Godfrey

Video of THE GOOD LIAR - Official Trailer

Waves, Rated R: Traces the journey of a suburban family as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Starring: Taylor Russell, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Alexa Demie, Bill Wise