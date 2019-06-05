New York Closer To Cat Declawing Ban

New York is the first state that could ban cat declawing.

According to NBC News, New York lawmakers passed a bill that would impose a $1000 fine on veterinarians who perform the cruel procedure. The bill will head to Governor Cuomo's desk.

Declawing is extremely painful and traumatic for cats. It damages their nerves and leaves them defenseless if they do end up outdoors.

If your furniture is more important than the health and well-being of your pet, then maybe you should rethink having a furbaby.

Thank you, New York! Now come on, Connecticut!

It’s about time. Cat declawing is cruel and inhumane. If you don’t want the claws, don’t get the cat. A) It’s extremely painful. B) If your indoor cat gets out and encounters an adversary, you’re taking away its only defense. Don’t be a dick. Don’t declaw.https://t.co/YgjENy3P8Y — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 4, 2019

