Nichole's Delilah Dilemma: 17 Year Old Doesn't Believe In Love

This Delilah dilemmas is from a 17 year old who says I don't believe in love. "I just don’t think it is real".

Nicole here's the thing, yes you do, you do believe in love and you want to be validated that it will someday occur for you. So listen to me carefully. There are as many different kinds of love as there are colors of the rainbow and as there are flowers in the world. There is the love that a mother feels for her new born baby and the love that a mother feels when her Baby is no longer a baby but 30 or 40 years old. The love is very real. There is the love you feel for your very best friend and there is romantic love , that happens between two people. Some people are very blest, and they find their significant others early in life , some don’t find the love of our life till later in life. You say you don't believe in love Nicole? I think you do. Here is my advice. You don't need to go looking for love. You do need to recognize what is not love. That was my problem , and I got my heart broken. What you need to do Nichole is be able to identify what love is not. Love is not manipulation love is not someone threatening to kill themselves if you leave them, love is not somebody checking up on you, questioning, going through your phone, distrusting you. Love is not somebody who only texts you when it's convenient, love it is not somebody who uses and takes advantage of you, expects you to buy their car buy their food, pay their rent. Those things are not love. Love is patient love is kind, it doesn’t keep a record, love believes the best in you, it always believes the best for you. Love wants the best for you, so when you see that and someone offers that to you. you will believe in eternal love. -D