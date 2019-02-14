Our Companions February Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions popped in with two loves on Valentine's Day looking fur LOVE! Let's meet them!

Beautiful Tabby has so much love to share – and hopes to show you what a loyal and wonderful companion she is! She would absolutely love to find that special person(s) to share her life. She enjoys interactive play, being brushed, and being with her people day or night. She is easy to please -- a simple, quiet life where she can be your one and only would suit her perfectly. For more information on this lovely 11 year old girl, please contact Donna directly @ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 x 302 so we can respond in a timely manner. And...don't forget to check out her VIDEO!

Loki is a great dog and may just be the perfect dog for you! He would love to be your best buddy, going on hikes, jumping in streams, and at the end of the day being right next to you! Loki is full of energy and could use a positive obedience class -- and Our Companions can provide just that! This 3-year-old pit/lab mix is looking for an adult-only home and is about 65 lbs. To learn more about Loki, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email [email protected] . [Needs a home without dogs, cats, or small children

And Mike with the Stacy's new rescue, ZUZU!