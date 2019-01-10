Our Companions January Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions paid a visit with Bonkers and Samantha looking for their fur-ever families... can you find room in your heart and home for one of them?

Bonkers:

Our Companions

Fun, playful, polydactyl and adorable, Bonkers has it all! This 1.5 year old male is a ball of energy and waiting for his forever home. He’s a confident young man, sweet and affectionate and he is looking for a home with someone that will give him lots of playtime. He also needs someone that can speak cat to notice when he’s had enough or too much stimulation so he doesn’t get to excited and give a love nip! If you’re an experienced cat owner looking for a super fun companion, he may be just your guy! Bonkers could do well with an equally high energy, confident playful kitty and possibly a dog. For more information, contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.



Samantha:

Our Companions

What a sweetheart! She loves her people young and old, and craves lots of attention. She will always want to follow you, sit near you, hang out with you. So Samantha is looking for a best friend who has a flexible schedule and doesn’t have to leave her alone all day. Samantha is 3 years old, energetic and excitable. She would benefit from training and of course a fenced yard would be a plus. Samantha lives with a cat but she wants a home where she can be the only dog. If you can give Samantha lots of love and attention, please contact [email protected] or call 860-242-9999 x 302