Our Companions July Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions Animal Rescue stopped by Allan, Mike & Mary's studio for a visit with two gorgeous animals looking for homes. Let's meet them!

Foxy Roxi

Smart, energetic, and friendly –this is Roxi! This 1 and a half year old pitbull loves running in the play yards, playing fetch, and spending time with her people! Roxi is a loyal companion, but still needs training and patience. She's currently attending our training classes with her favorite volunteer, and is learning so much! She would benefit greatly if her new owners continued her training. She’s looking for a home with experienced dog people who have time to give her lots of love, attention, and playtime, and one where she is the only pet. Roxi is crate-trained and about 50 lbs. To learn more, email Jocelyn@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

Our Companions

Inky

Beautiful almost 10 year old Inky is sweet and affectionate, loves to play with interactive toys and is quite active. She’s seeking a home to be your only pet and to be queen of her castle. She also enjoys snuggling up next to you for a nap. Inky would make a great companion as she’s playful, loving and does not need constant attention but enjoys being around people and just hang out, especially after a good play session. If you think you could be her forever person please contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.



