Meet Gator and Luna! Are you their Fur-Ever Family?!

Susan Linker from Our Companions Animal Sanctuary stopped in with two beautiful pets searching for a family. Let's meet them!

Gator

Are you looking for a snuggly, lovable, mellow purrfect lap cat? Gator has all of these traits and then some! He is a 7 year old handsome boy just looking to snuggle up with someone and would make an excellent companion. You really can’t find a cuter or more perfect cat! Gator is FIV+, however cats with FIV can live long, normal healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. If you think you could be his forever person please contact [email protected] or 860-242-9999 ext. 302



Luna

Luna is a sweet and shy girl! She has had quite the life so far! She had been adopted but escaped from the car and then found herself on the lam for a time. When she was found she was so very frightened and living at animal control was very scary for her. They contacted us and we brought her into our sanctuary where she has become a favorite. With some confidence restored, she is now searching for her new home. She takes a bit of time to bond with a new person but when she does it is the greatest feeling in the world! Luna needs a quiet home with either older teens or adults. A single family home with a fenced in yard would be ideal! She'd absolutely love spending her days on the couch in the sun after her morning walk, and should her person be beside her she'd be ecstatic! She enjoys her walks with the volunteers here and they have done a great job at teaching her that she does not need to pull to get to where she wants to go! She is an Old English Bull dog and is 46 lbs. and 6 years old. She is crate trained but also likes her room time. To learn more about Luna, please call Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or e-mail [email protected]

Our Companions



