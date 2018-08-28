Go Loco For Loki!

Pitbull lovers – you have found your dog! Loki is looking for you too! He would love to be your best buddy, going on hikes, jumping in streams, and at the end of the day being right next to you! This 3-year-old pit/lab mix would prefer an adult only home where he can be the center of attention. Loki is full of energy and could use a positive obedience class – and Our Companions has just that! To learn more about Loki, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].