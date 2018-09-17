Mabel is Abel To Love You Forever!

Mabel is a sweet 5 year old pit-mix who loves her people young and old! She will happily follow you around the house, relax on the couch, or get excited to go out for a walk or a car ride. Mabel is active and likes to spend as much time as possible with her people, and is looking for a home where she’s your one and only pup. You can learn more about this sweet girl by contacting [email protected] or 860-242-9999 x 302.