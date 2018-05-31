Parents Can Now Rent Drug-Sniffing Dogs for Their Homes

There's a new option for parents to find out if their kids are in the possession of any illegal substances.

Yes, parents in Kansas City, MO can call on the dogs to help them find out if their kids are doing drugs. The new service is offered through a business called Metro K-9 Detective Services.

The company rents their drug-sniffing dogs out to companies, schools, and private citizens.



The dogs are trained to detect popular narcotics (such as marijuana, PCP, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and "ecstasy").

The cost of renting a dog starts at $200, but the service could be worth every penny for a teenager in need.

Just remember: getting a dog to sniff out whatever drugs are present will only confirm what you probably already knew.



So the search itself won't solve the problem for your loved one. It can, however, help guardians set boundaries to address the issue.