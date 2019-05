The Spectacular New Production of Cammeron Macintosh's Phantom of the Opera visits the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford beginning Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Allan, Mike & Mary had a chance to chat with the Phantom - Derrick Davis. Listen to the interview on demand below!

For tickets to Phantom of the Opera May 8- 12, 2019 visit www.Oakdale.com or call 203-265-1501.