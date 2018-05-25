Pillow Talk: A Highly Emotional Dedication

Rosalind from Cromwell became quite emotional when the subject of her mother came up. She apologized to me although she didn't need to because it's understandable. She talked about her mother Lillian who lives in Westbrook. Rosalind said, "My mother is my best friend and I want to thank her for always being there for me. She has been so good to me." Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler was the song she needed to hear.

J.P. from Longmeadow, MA was with his dad, Ronald this evening and wanted to play a song and express his love for him. J.P. loves his dad and appreciates the quality time he's getting to spend with him. A Josh Groban song says it all.

Ed Sheeran's Perfect love song came via request from Robert to Kyra in Woodstock, CT. Just to let her know that Robert is thinking of her.

Video of Bette midler wind beneath my wings Live #BetteMidler

