PillowTalk: Comfort And Continuity

"He had a big heart and he loved his kids bigtime. He did everything with them and for them." Diane in Middletown speaks with love and respect for Philip, the man she was married to for 45 years before she lost him three years ago. She turned to PillowTalk to request a song and find comfort in a PillowTalk dedicaiton. She also told me that he would be extremely proud of his grandson, Jonathan who is heading off to college in North Carolina for the first time in the fall. The remade movie version of I Can Only Imagine by Mercy Me is the song that resonates with Diane.

Sounding a little frustrated and weiry Diana from romantic Willimantic says the world is in need of more love. Those feeling moved her enough to call PillowTalk and request a song written by the one who told us "love is all you need". Love by John Lennon was Diana's montra on Tuesday night as well.

Jeannine from East Hartford called to lend her voice to a PillowTalk dedication to a man she refers to as "The Beav". She is so glad that the two of them are together and that he is in her life. I helped her choose an appropriate song by one of her favorite artists, Whitney Houston.

Video of MercyMe - I Can Only Imagine (The Movie Session - Official Music Video)

Video of Love - John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band