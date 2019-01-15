"My Love For You Is Growing Stronger Every Day"

Their relationship started in Jamaica almost two decades ago. Then they broke up. Alando came to the Hartford area. Natasha came back to him. After 15 years they finally got married on December 29th of 2018.

Monday night, Alando called PillowTalk and absolutely had to open his heart and share his feeling with his wife of less than a month. He spoke passionately of his love for Natasha:

"I just want you to know Natasha how much I care for you and think about you at night. My love for you is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I hope I can keep it growing in that direction. Let's stay focused and you'll always be on my mind...as I always want it to be. I love you Natasha with all my heart. Thank you very much for being their for me".

Alando sang some of the lyrics he wanted and we found his song which turned out to be one by Foreigner. Enjoy this fabulous live performance and feel free to sing along with the chorus.