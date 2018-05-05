PillowTalk: Friday Night Highlights

First time PillowTalk caller Ryan from Terryville is very happy where his relationship is going with Cristen from Merrick, Long Island, NY. They met a little less than two years ago at a bar near Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. Ryan says, "I'm happy to have met her and having her in my life. I can't wait for more years to spend with her." Ryan agreed with me that a song that fit perfectly was, Amazed by Lonestar.

Rosemarie from Hartford loves PillowTalk and told me she listens every night. She enjoys all the great music we play. She wanted to get in early to express the love she has for her mother, Felicia in advance of Mother's Day which is a little more than a week away as of this posting. As you might expect, she believes her mother is the best. Rosemarie says her mother is very kind and is a sweetheart. Apparently she is also an inspiration in Rosemarie's life. The song she chose is by Josh Groban.

Video of Lonestar - Amazed