Beautiful Christmas Song Smooths Out The Ride

It was a long ride home on Friday night for Jen from New Britain. She was backed up in traffic on I-84. She made the most of it by calling the PillowTalk love lines to fill me in on the situation and to send a dedication to her sweetheart.

Jen and John have been married for about 3 years but have known each other for close to 20 years. What does Jen look forward to the most during the holidays? For about the last 14 years she has been hosting a Christmas party every year. As the family has grown and her circle of friends has increased, the party has grown to about 40 or 45 people. She's looking forward to it again this year.

She wanted John to know how much she loves him and wanted to thank him for always being there. Her song request by Sara Bareilles was a beautiful addition to a great night of PillowTalk.

Video of Sara Bareilles - Love Is Christmas Lyrics [HD]

