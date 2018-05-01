PillowTalk: Road Trip To Fix A Faucet

Natalie from East Hartford has been waiting to get her dedication on the radio for a couple of days. She finally found her time as it fell into place on PillowTalk. Natalie's dad, Edward is her hero. She's very proud of his ingenuity as an engineer These days in his eighties, he is spending his time and expertise restoring a Jaguar. Natalie says the best thing her dad ever did for her was helping her get through college by helping pay for it. She loves listening to PillowTalk. It helps her relax. Doing so helps her fondly remember her days working at Macy's. The song she requested was Voices Carry.

Kerry from Portland called from the car tonight to dedicate a song to her husband of 23 years, Chris. They were on their way back from a home improvement store and heading home to fix a faucet. They met in their 20's at a camp in California. Kerry loves her husband very much. Her request was by Bryan Adams.

Video of &#039;Til Tuesday - Voices Carry