PillowTalk: Visits From Far Away & Other Surprises

Liz from Newington couldn't be happier. She graced us with a great call to the PillowTalk love lines on Wednesday night.

Liz's daughter, Jessica lives approximately 3000 miles away in San Diego. As a special surprise for Mother's Day, Jessica came home from San Diego, not only to celebrate Mother's Day with Liz, but this Mother's Day, May 13th, marks Liz's 50th birthday!!!!

Jessica also brought her friend Kimberly from San Diego. Liz dedicated a song to the girls to thank them for being so thoughtful by making the trip to celebrate Liz's special occasion. Liz, have a happy birthday. Looks like you did a great job! Thanks for sharing your story and celebration with PillowTalk. We picked Jim Brickman's song to help get her message across.

Karen from Bolton, CT called from the car on her way to Bradley International to pick up her son Dan. Dan lives in Arizona. It's been quite a while since Dan has been home to see his mother on Mother's Day. Karen is thrilled. We were thrilled to play a special song for the ride to the airport in anticipation of their reunion. We're not surprised by mom's song choice.

Video of Jim Brickman - A Mother&#039;s Day