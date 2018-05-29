The Food Channel

RECIPE: Angel Hair Pasta with Tasty Carrot Pesto

May 29, 2018

This tasty dish could serve four as a main vegetarian dish, or eight as a side dish paired with grilled shrimp, chicken or fish.

PREPARATION:

PREPARATION:

  1. In a large pot prepare pasta according to directions, in the last minute of cooking add in the shaved carrots and then drain.
  2. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, add carrot tops, garlic, Parmesan, almonds, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper and blend.
  3. Slowly pour the olive oil in with machine still running until blended to a pesto-like consistency.
  4. Adjust salt and pepper if needed.
  5. Toss the hot pasta and carrots with pesto, top with Parmesan cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup carrot fronds, large stems removed
  • 2 cloves garlic, rough chopped
  • 4 tablespoons Parmesan, grated
  • 3 tablespoons almonds, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • Olive oil, as needed for consistency approx. 1-1/2 cups
  • 1 pound angel hair pasta, cooked per package instructions
  • 1/2 cup shaved carrots, blanched
  • Parmesan cheese, as needed
