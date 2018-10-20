PillowTalk: Dedication Videos Of The Night

Friday night... finally a chance to relax. Get to the place and time you have been wanting to share with someone but thought you would never get there. The perfect time for PillowTalk.

PillowTalk dedications and love messages for any situation you're in. Can't miss those special occasions either. A PillowTalk dedication is the perfect way to make it memorable.

Bonnie from New Britain is an avid PillowTalk listener and we are glad to have her. Bonnie celebrated a birthday earlier this week. Happy Birthday my friend! She loves her smooth jazz songs too. I hope playing Seduction by Boney James was icing on the cake for your Birthday.

I was more than happy to take care of a dedication for Daniel who instant messaged me on Facebook to play a song for Rayme.The new song by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

I just ran into someone today who asked me, "What is the best way to get a PillowTalk dedication to you and how do I know when it will be played?

There are many different ways. You can call the PillowTalk love lines. I give the phone numbers out on the air frequently if you listen to show. You can instant message me on Facebook or on this website. Reach me on Twitter @DEANWRCH or send me an email at my email address: [email protected]. If it's really important, try to send it two days in advance and specify the time at which you would like me to play it. I try to play it as close to the time requested as I can.

Thank you for the inquiry and thank you even more for listening to PillowTalk.

Video of Boney James ~ Seduction