Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

This weekend CT is abundant with activities all across the state. On Saturday, enjoy tasty treats at Hartford's Food Truck Festival followed by a spectacular fireworks dispaly at night. Along the shoreline, New London comes alive with its annual Sail Fest celebration. On Sunday morning, we invite you to enjoy some tranquility with 4 hours of relaxing smooth jazz from 8 until noon. Video of Hot Fun in the Summertime - Dave Koz and Friends