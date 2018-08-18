Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch

August 18, 2018
Smooth Jazz Brunch with Greg Roche
Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

Companions and Homemakers

This weekend on the "Brunch" we have an incredible concert prize pack for one lucky listener! Tune in between 8 am and noon for your chance to win a pair of tickets to attend each of the four, Fall Jazz series concerts at the Lyman Center. The series begins in September with Michael Franks, followed by Brian Culbertson in October, Eric Darius along with Eric Roberson in November and the season concludes with the Peter White Christmas Show featuring Rick Braun and Euge Groove. 

