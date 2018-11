Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

This weekend you'll get an extra hour of sleep as we turn our clocks back to EST on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, be sure your alarm is correctly set to 8am as we'll have a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to see Eric Darius and Eric Roberson on Saturday, November 17 at the Lyman Center on the campus of SCSU.