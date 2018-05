Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

This weekend Lite 100.5 WRCH celebrates Memorial Day with an 80's Flashback Weekend. On Sunday morning from 8 until noon, we'll pause the Flashback to give you just enough time to relax and unwind with four hours of soothing smooth jazz. Then at noon, fire up the bbq and get ready to Flashback to the 80's!