Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch 8am-noon

Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

This weekend we welcome Jay Rowe for an in-studio visit. Jay will give us the inside scoop on his 17th Annual Smooth Jazz for Scholars benefit concert. Each hour from 8am-noon we will have a chance for you to win a weekend pass to attend both concerts on 4/26 and 4/27. You and a guest will enjoy the music of Nick Colionne, Marion Meadows, Chieli Minucci, Eric Darius, Jessy J, Steve Oliver, Brian Simpson and of course, Jay Rowe! Video of Eric Darius - Dare 2 Dream (Official Video)