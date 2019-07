Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

To do, or not to do, that is the question. Summertime fun is plentiful this weekend with choices such as: The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival, Riverfront Food Truck Festival or New London’s Sailfest. After a busy Saturday of activities take a moment to relax. Join us from 8am-noon for a Sunday morning of soothing smooth jazz.