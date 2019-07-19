Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch 8am-noon

Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

As Connecticut temperatures rise this weekend the capital city will become cool with the sounds of jazz in Bushnell Park. Chill out with 3 days of free music at the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz. On Saturday night enjoy smooth jazz stars, Julian Vaughn and the Braxton Brothers. On Sunday morning we'll keep the groove going with four hours of relaxing smooth jazz.