Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

One of the great summertime pleasures is enjoying outdoor music festivals. In the mood for a road trip for some jazz by the sea? Then set sail for R.I. for the 65th annual Newport Jazz Festival. On Sunday morning whether heading to the fest or relaxing in the backyard, we invite you to enjoy 4 hours of soothing smooth jazz from 8am-noon.