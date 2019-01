Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

As Sunday's winter storm batters Southern New England, we invite you to settle in and relax with a roaring fire and a soothing morning of smooth jazz. Plus, we'll also have a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, February 7th at the Bushnell in Hartford. Video of Wynton Marsalis Plays Blue Note Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra 2015