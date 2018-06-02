Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch

June 2, 2018
Smooth Jazz Brunch with Greg Roche

Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

Companions and Homemakers

This weekend venture out into the great outdoors to enjoy Connecticut Trails Day. There is something for the whole family to experience with over 200 free outdoor events happening throughout Connecticut.

On Sunday morning, let us provide the music for your journey into the wilderness. Join us from 8 until noon for 4 hours of relaxing smooth jazz.

 

