Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

Coming up this weekend on the "Brunch", it's another free concert ticket giveaway! Listen between 8am-noon for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Patti LaBelle, Sunday, May 3rd at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Relaxing smooth jazz and free concert tickets, courtesy of Mohegan Sun-Full of Life.