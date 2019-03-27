Song Secret:The Ya Ya's In The Chorus Were Just Space Savers
March 27, 2019
When she wrote the song, she couldn't think of a line of lyrics in the chorus, so she just put in a bunch of ya ya ya's as a place holder. People seemend to like it, so she left it in. Here is the story on todays song secret.
