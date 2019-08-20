Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut August 20th, 2019

Here’s something that doesn’t really sound like news – at least until you look a little deeper. A British think tank called the Legatum Institute analyzed a mountain of economic data going back to two-thousand-nine and found that Connecticut is the second-most prosperous state. No surprise, right? Look a little closer at their report, though and you’ll find some surprising things about our state!

AND

It looks like it’s going to be another hot week. If you’re looking for ways to stay cool, check out one of Connecticut’s exciting water activities. From boating and tubing to paddling and rafting—here are just a few last-minute ways to get on the water.



CLICK HERE TO WIN August C-T-visit Prize Pack will receive:

A gift basket from Lyman Orchards filled with delicious goodies, a family four-pack to the Corn Maze and a round of golf for four at Apple Nine.

A gift certificate for a one-day paddle board or kayak rental for four people at Collinsville Canoe and Kayak. Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is located on the Farmington River and is one of New England's largest specialty paddle sport shops. The shop offers retail sales, rentals, lessons and onsite access to Upper Mill Pond.

And, you’ll also receive some awesome Connecticut swag, including a tote bag!