Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut July 24th, 2018

Do you like fighting city traffic? I sure don’t, especially in the summer. Just the thought of sitting inside a stuffy car waiting for the light to change is unappealing, to say the least. Well, In Hartford, there’s now a way to cruise past the traffic and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine at the same time.

We are well into the summer season, which means it’s prime time for sunny days and fresh lobster! And did you know that Connecticut is the birthplace of the hot lobster roll? It was created here over eighty years ago, and the lobster craze hasn’t slowed down since. Today, you can find lobster served up in a number of unique ways!!